What's biting: from green and cold water one week, to 27.6 degrees off Port Macquarie the next

By Fishing Expert Kate Shelton
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:38am, first published March 22 2023 - 12:27pm
This week's photo is of Camden Haven 11-year-old Macey Hutchison with some great Mangrove Jack caught for the Mid North Coast Estuary Championships. Macey was awarded Sub Junior Champion

What a difference a week can make, with green, cold water one week, to blue, hot water this week.

