They're the foundation club who have won the most Hastings League premierships in history, but Beechwood Shamrocks haven't featured on men's grand final day for more than two decades.
Their best chance at ending a premiership drought came two years ago when they were runaway competition leaders.
Then NSW went into a statewide lockdown in August which ultimately brought an end to all winter codes and with it went the Shamrocks' chance at winning a premiership.
Last year they made the semi-finals before eventual runners-up Long Flat proved too strong in a 36-16 victory which eliminated the 'Shammies' from the competition race.
There was no football in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2019 they were bundled out in the preliminary final by South West Rocks 28-24.
Going back even further, in 2018 they finished sixth and missed the finals altogether. But co-coach Jake Flanagan feels something is brewing at Beechwood Oval.
"The club, the atmosphere and the boys that are out here at the moment - it's a pretty enjoyable place to be," he said.
"We've been pushing hard and been around the top five for the last three or four years so I feel like we need to get there soon.
"I think we're ready. We're ready this year. We've got the blokes here to do it and they're all fired up and ready to go. It's got that feel about it so this will be ours."
The Shamrocks have recruited well in the forwards - a position Flanagan admitted they had struggled in recent years.
As a half, he needs his forward pack going forward to create space and momentum.
"We've definitely lacked the size (in the forwards) over the last few years so I'm looking forward to playing with a few bigger bodies," he said.
"It makes my job in the halves a lot easier so definitely looking forward to playing off the back of some big boys and see how we go going forward."
Flanagan admitted the premiership drought had played on the minds of some of the players and they were focused on ending it not only for themselves but for their old boys.
"You definitely want to do it (win the grand final) not only for us, but for a lot of the old boys and the people who have been a part of the club for a long time," he said.
"We'll definitely be pushing hard to get there this year."
The Shamrocks open their Hastings League campaign with a home clash against Comboyne on April 15.
