He admits he's on the "wrong side of 50", but don't for a second think Peter Daley's love for the game of rugby union has wavered.
It's the main reason why he's signed on as coach of the Wauchope Thunder for the upcoming Lower North Coast season which will feature five teams - up from three in 2022.
"I've been involved with rugby for over 30 years so I'm very passionate about the game," Daley said.
"I'm on the wrong side of 50 now and my playing days are pretty much finished so it's about passing on my knowledge, my experience and my passion for the game... especially to the younger people."
But the man affectionately known as 'Bear' knows he will have a strong group of people around him.
"We've consciously put in a coaching team around me so we've got three coaches in the men's side and two in the girls," he said.
"We've got a lot of experience and are covering all aspects of the game and I'm just basically a figurehead more than anything."
Along with fellow founding member Marc Minor who will again be the president, the two have joined forces as the Thunder prepare to re-join the men's competition after they sat on the sidelines last season.
"We didn't want to see the club continue to not be able to field a team," Daley said.
"We were both free, had no commitments, my son Tom wanted to start playing again and my daughter Jess is in the girls team now too.
"Having my children playing was a big thing and we put a lot of effort in to get the club up and running in 2015 (when the Thunder started) so it's important for me personally to maintain that."
The Thunder have a strong squad of 25 players for their men's team while they will have at least 15 to choose from in the women's competition.
It's an exciting time to be involved out at Andrews Park.
"Wauchope is a very strong rugby league town so we want to make sure rugby still has a presence here," Daley said.
"Having said that, we get on very well with our league cousins, both the Blues and the Saturday league guys, so it's a good fit in a little country town."
They were beaten four tries to one in a trial at Bowraville on March 18, but Daley wasn't concerned about the result.
The main focus is being ready to rumble when the season kicks off on either April 22 or 29 when they join Forster, Manning River, Wallamba and Old Bar in the competition.
"They only had three teams playing last year so it was important that we maintain rugby in the area and keep the involvement going," he said.
