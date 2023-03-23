Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury indicates women's tackle the way forward

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's rugby league participation numbers continue to grow. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

The emergence of women's rugby league will see ladies league tag fall by the wayside within three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.