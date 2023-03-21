Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury confirms ladies league tag numbers continue to dwindle

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:15am, first published March 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Group 3 ladies league tag premiers Wauchope will not field a team this season. Picture by Kurt Polock/Lighthouse Sports Photography

The future of the Group 3 ladies league tag competition appears to be on borrowed time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.