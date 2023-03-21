The future of the Group 3 ladies league tag competition appears to be on borrowed time.
Only four clubs - Port City, Port Macquarie, Taree and Forster-Tuncurry have committed to fielding teams for the 2023 season.
And while chief executive Mal Drury says it was successful when it started in 2009, it may have worn out its welcome.
"We could be in for a four-team competition and that's not good," Mr Drury said.
"I'll be honest with you; I think it saved some clubs because football was in a bit of a lull (in 2009). It got people back to the game and different people going to watch the games, so it was a bit of a Godsend back then."
Macleay Valley haven't had a league tag team since 2019 while question marks remain over Old Bar and Wingham although one club has unofficially told the group they won't have a side.
Last year's premiers Wauchope also won't be there when the competition kicks off on April 29.
"I'm hoping it (a four-team competition) doesn't come to fruition, but it's looking like it will because some clubs are big on league tag and other ones seem to be stepping away from it," Mr Drury said.
"I think eventually league tag will probably fall by the wayside or be played on a Friday night somewhere down the track in two or three years if it lasts that long."
Mr Drury said a key part of the reason for the dwindling numbers in previous seasons had been a lack of a pathway for players.
It comes as grassroots junior rugby league competitions place more of an emphasis on women's tackle competitions as a result of the emergence of the National Rugby League Women's competition.
"With junior footy they're starting to play tackle at under-14s so by the time the girls are 17 or 18 they're not playing league tag so tackle is the next step for them," Mr Drury said.
"I don't see a great future for it (league tag) because there's nowhere else to go. There's nothing other than your local competitions to participate in.
"There's no representative stuff for league tag. That's how I see things."
