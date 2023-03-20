Port Macquarie News
Council to dredge Lake Cathie to prevent erosion and protect the environment

By Newsroom
Updated March 20 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 6:00pm
The open lake over summer saw holidaymakers enjoying the best conditions in years. Picture by Alex McNaught

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) will proceed with dredging excess sand from Lake Cathie once it closes, in an effort to provide a buffer against coastal erosion along Illaroo Road and improve the environmental amenity of the lake.

