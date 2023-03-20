Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) will proceed with dredging excess sand from Lake Cathie once it closes, in an effort to provide a buffer against coastal erosion along Illaroo Road and improve the environmental amenity of the lake.
A contract for maintenance dredging was awarded to Dredging Solutions earlier this month, in preparation for the lake's closure which usually occurs towards the end of summer.
An exact date for lake closure depends greatly on the rainfall and prevailing swell, however an end to La Nia moves us back to conditions that are more likely to close the lake.
"This will be the first dredging since 2018," PMHC Natural Resources manager Ben Foster said.
"All we require now for the work to take place is for the lake to completely close and for there to be sufficient water for the dredge to operate.
"PMHC staff and the dredging operator are ready to go as soon as this occurs."
Dredging will allow sand to be added to the beach away from the lake entrance to assist with the protection of infrastructure at Illaroo Road.
"It will also make the lake deeper, improving access for recreational activities including swimming, paddle-boarding and kayaking," Mr Foster said.
In addition to the dredging, emergency work at Illaroo Road and repairs to Aqua Reserve footpath are also planned for the first half of 2023.
PMHC will also now begin stabilising the stormwater drain and dune adjoining the southern end of Illaroo Road, after receiving approval for a license from NSW Crown Lands (as landowner) to do so. Work is expected to begin next week.
PMHC announced late last year that it was successful in securing a $106,250 grant from the NSW Government Coast & Estuary Grants scheme to fund the works. The work will include the restoration of the dunes and coffee rock near the stormwater outlet, which is at risk due to coastal erosion caused by storms and high seas.
PMHC will also commence work shortly to repair the storm damaged pathway and rock at Lake Cathie's Aqua reserve. Environmental approvals and licenses are in place and construction can proceed once grant funding has been finalised following the NSW Government caretaker period.
Mr Foster said in addition to these works, PMHC is continuing with the preparation of a Coastal Management Program (CMP), which will address longer term management options for the area.
A key technical study on aquatic ecology in Lake Cathie and Lake Innes, which investigates the impacts of the 2020 bushfires on saltmarsh and the implications for acid sulphate soil management, is expected to be finalised in coming months. This will help inform the overall management strategy for the lake system.
Further details will be shared with the community when the study is finalised.
For more information, visit https://www.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/Lake-Cathie
