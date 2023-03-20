CONCEDING two late goals was the only blight on Mid Coast's gritty effort against competition heavyweight Newcastle Olympic in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree.
Olympic won 4-1.
"It was a massive effort,'' captain-coach Emma Stanbury said.
"The score was 2-1 until the 87th minute. Then we let in two late goals and that's an area we're going to have to work on. We need a bit more game management.''
Stanbury missed the match as she was serving a one game suspension and admitted it was 'really stressful' watching the action from the sideline.
The kickoff time was also put back due to the heat, with the first grade starting at 6pm.
Stanbury said the Middies produced their best effort of the season. Mid Coast took a shock 1-0 lead after just two minutes when Marissa Masterantonio scored.
Stanbury said that Sarah King, Jorja Holborow and Asha Paff were outstanding.
She pointed out that the Middies play top four sides in the competition in the opening month. They've tackled Adamstown Rosebuds Broadmeadow Magic and now Newcastle Olympic and meet unbeaten co-competition leader Charlestown Azzurri in Newcastle next Sunday.
"I like the challenges and the girls are stepping up each week,'' Stanbury said.
"Playing the top sides first could be a blessing in disguise for us, because we know what is needed. The girls are working really, really hard.
"Even seeing them on social media doing extras in the gym, as coach that's fantastic to see.''
Olympic won the reserve grade clash 5-0, with the under 17s postponed.
