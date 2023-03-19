Mid North Coast police are currently not classing the death of a man found at Bonny Hills beach as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to Spooney's Bay at Bonny Hill earlier today (March 19) at 9:30am after receiving reports of a male body found nearby.
Members of the public allegedly located the body before contacting police.
The identity of the man is not yet known to the public.
A crime scene was established and but police have told Port News that they currently not classing the death as suspicious.
Spooney's Bay is an non-patrolled section of beach located between Rainbow Beach and Bartletts Beach.
The bay is currently open to the public.
