Breaking: Police investigating after unidentified body found at Spooney's Bay, Bonny Hills

By Emily Walker
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 1:03pm
Police established a crime scene at a Bonny Hills beach after an unidentified body was found this morning. Picture by Emily Walker

Mid North Coast police are currently not classing the death of a man found at Bonny Hills beach as suspicious.

