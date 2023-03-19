If you had have offered Nick Prior and the Port Macquarie Dolphins one win and one loss from the first two matches of their return to Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball, they would have taken it.
The Dolphins ultimately ran out of puff in the second half of their 82-70 defeat to St George Saints Red on March 19.
It prevented them from claiming back-to-back wins after a 93-64 triumph over St George Saints White the night before.
And while coach Prior knows there's plenty of room for improvement, he was comfortable with where his team currently sits.
"There's more positives than negatives to come out of it and I think we've had a really good hit-out," he said of the association's first two senior men's matches in three and a half years.
"We know where we're at now; we've got some things to work on, but there's definitely positive signs and we're going to be competitive which is very pleasing."
Port Macquarie trailed for the majority of their 12-point defeat, but briefly hit the lead during the first and second quarters before the 2022 grand finalists ultimately provided all the answers.
The Dolphins trailed 25-18 at quarter-time, 44-42 at half-time and 59-50 at three-quarter-time before the Saints - who were beaten by Hills Hornets in last year's decider - showed their class.
But they were pushed all the way.
"We knew these guys (St George) were going to be strong opposition. Grand finalists in the league last year, so they're a very tough team, very well-drilled and a mature team in the competition as well," Prior said.
"They have had plenty of time to gel as a group, are match-hardened and are a little more of a veteran team than what we've got."
Prior felt the results from their first two matches of the season placed the Dolphins "somewhere in the middle" of the competition.
"We've just got to keep working hard, keep improving and get things going from here," he said.
"The heat played a factor and playing back-to-back games the guys were running out of a little bit of energy, but a lot of learnings came out of it."
Import Andre McPhail suffered a suspected hyper-extension of his knee in the first half which hampered him for the remainder of the match.
As a result, the Dolphins had no answers for the physical nature of their opposition.
"He was battling there for a little while, so we went with a smaller line-up and their size and their physicality was definitely a factor. That tends to wear you down in a physical game like that," Prior said.
Fellow import Andre Wolford was again impressive, but his coach admitted he needed more protection from his teammates.
"He's definitely going to wear a lot of attention and that's something we've got to get better at," Prior said.
"They (St George) played a zone press for pretty much the whole game which disrupted our rhythm offensively, so it does take a toll in terms of guys having to create their own shots.
"We'll hopefully get better at that and it's something we can learn from."
