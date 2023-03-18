A wonderful period in the life of Ben Looker continued when the prominent hoop completed a riding double at the Master Builders Race Day at Port Macquarie on March 17.
With wife and North Coast media personality, Priscilla, giving birth to the couple's second child last week, Looker headed to the track with high hopes.
It wasn't long before his dreams were fulfilled when Stellar Style weaved a passage through the pack to account for Veloce Venus in the opening event.
There was drama prior to the start of the race when the Angela Graham-trained filly sprung a shoe on the way to the barrier stalls and had to be attended by trackside farrier.
This was rectified but further plating issues ensued behind the starting gates with the stewards granting permission for the galloper to race bare footed in front to prevent any further delays.
Looker settled Stellar Style in the second half of the field before obtaining clear galloping room in the home straight to score by just over a length from Veloce Venus with Infringement battling on well for third as the trio swamped the early pacemaker, Percontation.
Success continued with a confident riding display on Single Touch as the Tony Newing trained gelding came from the rear of the field before hooking to the crown of the home straight and finishing with a powerful burst to score by a length from Oblivion and Devil's Inn.
Congratulations go to the Looker family with new son, Malakai, providing a fantastic younger brother to Orlando with all in racing wishing the popular pair the very best for the future.
A riding treble on the program by Aaron Bullock resulted in the leading jockey cracking the century of wins for the season and racing clear from James McDonald in the state premiership.
Punters were particularly complimentary of his effort on Twigman in the middle-distance event when the Paul Shailer trained gelding was able to drive underneath Strobing down the home running before being lifted over the line to claim the event by a narrow margin over Into the Oblivion.
Bullock's ride on Time for Victory was equally impressive when he steered the top weight away from the rails on the home turn and worked the Tony Ball trained gelding on the inside of In a Step to score a decisive win.
Darci Diva was sent to the barrier in the Class 2 Handicap as favourite and Bullock completed a riding treble with a dominant display to land the prize by just under two lengths over Viv and Athena Nyx.
The Paul Shailer trained mare also completed a successful day for the stable after Twigman landed the earlier event and took his record to twenty seven wins and a similar number of placings in the current state statistics.
Our Gigi Rock came to the track with strong barrier trial performances in preparation for her debut run and punters who confidently supported the filly were rewarded as Ash Morgan coasted to the line to score by around three lengths.
After sitting on the outside of Quick Onyx for the majority of the race, the daughter of More Than Ready raced clear over the concluding stages and provided the Kristen Buchanan stable with plenty of confidence for the future.
Peter Graham bounced back to the winner's circle with a well-timed run on Dis Is Heaven when the Colt Prosser trained colt came with a strong burst to claim the luckless, Canny Prospect, in the shadows of the winning post.
Hunter Bred completed a hat-trick of victories when the Damien Smith trained gelding raced clear from Rockbarton Roman to claim the final event and continue the great run of riding success being enjoyed by Darryl McLellan.
The Autumn Carnival continues with McGuigan BMW Race Day on March 25 with three big meetings in April culminating in the Hastings Business Women's Network meeting on April 23.
General admission tickets can be pre-booked on-line or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.
There are plenty of great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds and the club has introduced a new two and three course dining menu with details appearing on the club's web site.
