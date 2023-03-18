Port Macquarie News
Hot weather weekend warning issued for the community

By Newsroom
March 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Crowds like this at Town Beach, are still expected to make their way to the beach despite the hot weather predicted for the weekend. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Police and emergency services have urged the community to take care and look after each other as hot weather in New South Wales is predicted to extend into the weekend.

