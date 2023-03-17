The toughest of days

I once stumbled across a cartoon drawing of a man walking his dog.
Above the man was a thought bubble filled with all the things he was worrying about; family, work, money and so on. Above the dog was also a thought bubble. It contained only an image of the two of them walking side by side.
I can no longer find the exact image, but the one above is close enough.
There are two messages here. Firstly, it demonstrates how mindfulness is instinctive.
Animals are tuned to focus only on the task at hand; eating, walking, running, playing, sleeping and, if they are a pet, us.
It is that second message that has stayed with me. We are their everything.
Their loyalty and love is so powerful it brings pure joy to families, protection to the vulnerable, and solace to the saddest of hearts. It is why I cannot comprehend how people could hurt them, dump them, or give them up.
On Friday morning I had two dogs that my husband and I and our two children adored.
Biscuit (pictured above) was the oldest. For 15 years he has been our shadow, our comfort and, unashamedly, more important to us than some humans.
When the kids and I first brought him home, much to my husband's surprise, we swore he'd be an outside dog.
He has slept on our bed ever since, often booting one of us out. Six years ago, we gave him an adopted sister, Ella. Now it will be just her on the bed.
We all said goodbye to Biscuit on Friday afternoon. (Even typing those words is a struggle.)
And we are bereft.
Making a decision about the life of something you love is the hardest thing I have ever done and I pray I don't have to do it again.
My overwhelming emotion was to keep him alive as long as possible, even though my head and our vet's advice was to let him rest.
I had planned to write about the election this week and how nasty it has become in this electorate, but as I write this, I really don't care. It all seems so petty now.
The thought bubble in my head is filled only with Biscuit and how I wish we could all go for a walk just one more time.
Sue Stephenson
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.