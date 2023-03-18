Port Macquarie Private Hospital triples graduate nurse intake

Port Macquarie Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming nine new nursing graduates, three times the intake from the previous year.
During the two-year graduate program, the graduate nurses will get to experience working in a variety of medical, surgical and rehabilitation settings.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital Acting CEO, David Crowe, said the graduates would have the opportunity to learn from some of the region's best nurses.
"We're excited to welcome nine new graduate nurses to Port Macquarie Private Hospital this month. I'm certain they'll enjoy their time working with our experienced and dedicated teams of nurses in a range of service areas," Mr Crowe said.
Port Macquarie Private Hospital offers services including Bariatric, Dental, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology Orthopaedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Vascular, Day surgery, Rehabilitation and Medical services.
"One of the benefits of working in private health care is the opportunity to experience a huge variety of different nursing roles from operating theatres to rehabilitation, on our wards and even our high dependency unit," Mr Crowe said.
"The graduate program includes a foundation year and a development year to train, coach and support them to help them build a career with Ramsay and provide opportunities to specialise in their chosen area of nursing.
"Once they're part of the Ramsay family, they'll be able to access our Ramsay Nursing and Midwifery Academy which offers 10 programs to advance and upskill our nursing staff and offer mentorship opportunities.
"Programs including the Nurse Leaders of Tomorrow Program which supports nurse unit managers (NUMs) with a formal upskilling course to develop them as leaders and reach their goals of obtaining senior nursing positions.
"And the Nurse Practitioner Program, a two-year Master of Nursing Practice course designed to enhance registered nurses' knowledge and advance their practice skills in a range of areas including professional autonomy, accountability and clinical leadership."
Port Macquarie Private Hospital also welcomes four new allied health graduates this month, with two graduate physiotherapists and two graduate occupational therapists joining the hospital.
