Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Health

Port Macquarie Private Hospital triples graduate nurse intake

By Newsroom
March 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine nurses have joined the team at Port Macquarie Private Hospital. Picture, supplied

Port Macquarie Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming nine new nursing graduates, three times the intake from the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.