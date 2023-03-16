March 16, 2023: Conditions last week were reasonable but not the best overall. In saying that, Sunday had some epic waves for the Port Macquarie Boardriders Club at Breakwall, which was great to watch for all the junior riders.
There is no doubt the tide and all the water moving out of the river has really impacted the conditions around Breakwall, with some great conditions on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
The bodyboarders scored some great waves on the morning runout tide.
The surf life savers are reporting good conditions on the mid to high tide, watch out for the rip on the left-hand side of the flags. Also, the main surfing break has a rip on the left-hand side of the reef on the low tide.
There have been some waves at Middles 2-4 foot on the low tide. North wall has a bank with some good sand off the wall producing some nice right hand tubes.
There is a second bank 100m down the beach, which you should keep an eye on - both left and rights.
The tides are going to shape the surf conditions as the week progresses with high Monday tides 1.6 -1.7m and the low tide at .5m. The swell looks moderate with a easterly direction and holding firm at 1.2 to 1.7m .
It will be shifting around from SW to NW, with best conditions being in the morning next week; so get to bed early, the sun will be up around 6.30am.
There was great feedback on surf etiquette last week, showing you how many people just love to surf and want to have fun when they do.
Let go back in time to the 60's era. We were all spring chickens, with no old timers in the water as surfing had just hit our shores.
So most of us ranged from 12 to 24-years-old. You had to be a strong swimmer as there were no leg ropes, so if you lost your board at Middles it was a long swim - hoping your board didn't clean up any of your mates on the way in.
Winter was always a challenge with no such things as wetsuits, so it was either a football jumper or in my case my mum made me a hand-knitted jumper which everyone envied.
This is how we kept warm back in the day.
How things have changed for the better with the introduction of leg ropes, wetsuits and shorter boards.
This week, waves will be a bit more consistent on the main beaches and if that wind swings to NE check Lighthouse and spots down towards Lake Cathie, with some random banks popping up for the people that want to explore.
Remember, whether the waves are good or completely onshore it always good to just catch up with your mates for a coffee and a chat about the good times, and the adventures surfing has given you over your life.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.