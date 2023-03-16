Local fishos took advantage of the recent rainfall earlier in the week and with the annual March rain comes a change in fishing strategies.
My rain gauge in Port Macquarie reported over 150mm on Monday and Tuesday.
Decent rainfall certainly stirs up the rivers and oceans, but this can be a positive, providing essential nutrients into the ecosystems.
In the rivers, the rainfall from over the past week has seen a substantial water colour change in the Hastings and Camden Haven.
Usually in these conditions, pretty well all angling is centred around the lower reaches, specifically around the breakwalls.
Mulloway will be the focus for many fishos, as there may be some nice fish cruising under the cover of the dirty water.
In general, large hard bodied lures are the most popular by local fishos targeting mulloway.
In Lake Cathie, whiting numbers have been solid, with both live prawns and beach worms seeing good success.
Flathead are also feeding actively with prawns, whitebait and lures all working well.
Fishing off the beaches, good tailor have been encountered primarily south of Port Macquarie, whilst North Haven has held a sprinkling of bream and school mulloway.
With the dirty water coming out of the rivers, the surrounding beaches will be worth a look for bream, mulloway and flathead.
Off the rocks, there are some nice tailor and bonito still hanging around, although locating relatively clean water is essential.
Bream have been consistent around Point Plomer and Shelley Beach in Port Macquarie, while Perpendicular Point and Diamond Head are starting to produce good numbers of drummer and luderick for those putting in the effort.
Offshore, before the rainfall, I managed to get to sea with the inshore water temperature dropping to around twenty-one degrees and there was very little action seen on the mackerel front.
A lot of fishos had success on the shallow reefs with some great sized snapper caught off Point Plomer and South West Rocks in the cooler water.
The current has backed off which is common for this time of year, but this can change dramatically overnight.
There was not much action on the local FADs with the cooler water pushing most of the mahi mahi away.
The weather forecast for this coming weekend is looking fantastic with plenty of opportunities for a fish with light to moderate north-east winds on most days until mid- next week.
One of my favourite ways to cook fish at home is fish tacos. They are so tasty, fresh and it is such a simple recipe anyone at home can cook.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.