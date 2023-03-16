Police release images of man wanted in relation to alleged sexual act at Lake Cathie

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to reports of an alleged sexual offence at Lake Cathie.
About 6pm on Sunday, February 19, an alleged sexual act is believed to have occurred near the picnic area at Lake Cathie.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were notified of the incident and commenced an investigation.
As part of ongoing inquiries, police have released images of the man in the hope someone will come forward and help identify him to assist with their inquiries.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Port Macquarie Police Station on 02 6583 0199, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have asked the public to quote event number E77157031 when calling about the incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
