Police release images of man wanted in relation to alleged sexual act at Lake Cathie

By Newsroom
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 11:30am
Anyone with any information that may assist in identifying this man is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to reports of an alleged sexual offence at Lake Cathie.

