For Bruce Joseph and Peter Kay, choosing where to holiday can be a difficult task.
This isn't because they don't know which holiday destination to decide on, but because they both need ongoing life-saving treatment.
Both men receive dialysis treatment three times a week.
Dialysis is a type of treatment that helps the body remove extra fluid and waste products from blood when the kidneys are not able to.
The mobile Big Red Kidney Bus allows people like Bruce and Peter living with kidney disease or failure to go on holidays.
Bruce, who calls Bateau Bay home, said he chose to holiday in Port Macquarie for a week because the bus is currently here.
"Having the bus here means I can actually travel to Port Macquarie," he said.
"Usually I do have to check where the bus is going to be because a lot of hospitals are fully-booked for dialysis and that makes it extremely difficult to visit hospitals to get treatment while holidaying."
Peter is from Victoria and is currently holidaying in Port Macquarie for two weeks.
"I thought if we were going to come that far, we might stay for two weeks instead of one," he said.
"It's the first time I've used the Kidney Bus for treatment, so it's sort of like a trial for me. It's been very easy so far."
While receiving dialysis treatment on Tuesday, March 14, at the Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park, the men were visited by Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor and Nationals candidate for Port Macquarie Peta Pinson and NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor.
Cr Pinson said it was "incredible" to see the Kidney Bus in action and the piece of mind it gives people who need dialysis treatment.
"Helping people to be able to get away and holiday is something that's important," she said.
"Peter and Bruce have been able to holiday here in Port Macquarie and continue their life-saving dialysis treatment thanks to the Big Red Kidney Bus."
A re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government plans to invest $15.3 million to roll out six new mobile dialysis buses across rural and regional NSW.
Mrs Taylor said establishing more mobile dialysis services will mean easier access to treatment.
"These buses will be fitted out with dialysis machines and comfortable chairs for patients to receive the care they need, and will be staffed with specialist nurses," she said.
"Patients will be able to receive the same level of care from highly trained renal nurses in the buses as they would in a dialysis unit in our hospitals, making a huge difference to thousands of people across regional NSW."
The Big Red Kidney Bus will be at the Port Macquaire Breakwall Holiday Park until Saturday, April 15.
