The SES Port Macquarie Unit have thanked all of the first responders for their tireless work during last month's microburst storm.
Members from the SES, Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and Police were invited to the Port Macquarie SES headquarters on Wednesday, March 15.
Port Macquarie SES Unit Commander Michael Ward said it was a chance to recognise the work emergency services do.
"We held this event as a big thank you to everyone who helped with the microburst storm last month," he said.
"It's good to recognise what everyone has done and the fact that the response to something like this isn't just from one organisation."
Mr Ward said the response to February's storm was an "emergency services partner response".
"It's also good to have an event like this and talk to people when you're not in the middle of an emergency response."
The thank you get-together dinner was organised by Fortem Australia, with Rapid Relief bringing a food truck up from Sydney for the event.
Community engagement coordinator with Fortem Australia Jody Geosits said she noticed the hard work emergency services undertook following the storm.
"I reached out to SES and said our community has gone above and beyond with the cleanup from this storm," she said.
"The jobs just didn't stop.
"So, Rapid Relief have come up here tonight with their food truck to support Fortem Australia in saying thank you to the emergency services who stepped up to help.
The storm hit the Port Macquarie CBD just before 3pm on February 3.
Hail, heavy rain and strong winds lashed an isolated area of town.
By 3.30pm, the storm was over and the sun was out, highlighting the damage left in its wake.
"The SES unit mobilised and the jobs started rolling in and didn't stop," Mr Ward said.
"We were operationally active for the next two weeks without a break and had over 300 jobs ranging from large trees down blocking access to buildings where the entire roof had blown off and everything in between."
There were over 100 emergency service personnel on the ground working each day through the overwhelming number of requests for assistance.
"For the Port Macquarie SES, the microburst created twelve months of work in two weeks," Mr Ward said.
