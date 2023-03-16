Port Macquarie Magpies coach Braden Saggers doesn't feel it will be very difficult for their first grade team to replicate their 2022 AFL North Coast premiership success in 2023.
The Magpies claimed their first grand final victory since 2013 last September, but a more professional outfit will take to the field next month.
Saggers claimed there was a "stronger sense of pride" that players would bring into the senior squad this year.
He feels the club continues to develop and, along with co-coach Kye Taylor, the duo have gone a step further as they pursue back-to-back glory.
"This year we've introduced a few benchmarks that senior players need to be able to hit in order to be eligible to be selected," he said.
"Nothing super unattainable, but just enough to show a bit of pride in playing senior football. When you get picked, you're representing the club and you're representing how hard you've chosen to work yourself.
"It allows for a bit more competition in making that senior side and everyone knows grand finals don't come around every year, but we're looking to get two in a row."
The Magpies will have their first and only pre-season trial when they host Killarney Vale at St Josephs Regional College from 2pm on March 18.
Saggers was hoping to get "a few blokes that haven't had much of a footy their hands" a run so he could see what depth the senior squad would have this season.
He already felt they were stronger than last year.
"Numbers are up; we haven't lost many from last year which is always good and we've got a heap of new recruits," he said.
Promising midfielder or tall forward Luke Hodoniczky played a handful of games for the Magpies last season before he had to return home to Tasmania.
The co-coach is looking forward to having him at his disposal for a full campaign in 2023.
"He is a 19-year-old freak. He's long, he's fit, has incredible skills so it will be good to get a consistent year of him on the park and see what kind of damage he can do in a comp like this," he said.
"He played our first game up in Nana Glen, dominated and then unfortunately needed to go back to his Tasmanian club and help their finals efforts."
