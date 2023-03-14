MID Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury received a red card just before halftime the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against Broadmeadow Magic in Newcastle.
Magic won 5-1.
"We were down 2-0 in the first half and in the 45th minute when I got red carded,'' Sanbury said.
"That left us with 10 players for the entire second half. Despite the adversity they faced in the second half the girls only conceded another three goals and actually scored against a side expected to be among the strongest in the competition. That was a brilliant bloody effort.
"There were a lot of positive passages and moments to come from the game. It's getting more and more exciting to watch them each week.''
Gemma Murphy-Waters scored Mid Coast's goal - the first of the season for the Middies after a smart assist from Asha Paff.
Stanbury said goalie Grace Davies was Mid Coast's player of the match.
"She was phenomenal,'' Stanbury said.
Stanbury will serve a one game suspension so will miss next Sunday's game against Newcastle Olympic at the Taree Zone Field.
"But I'm not too stressed - Sarah King replaced me in the centre back role in the second half and did a great job - she's super versatile,'' Stanbury said.
"I said the girls, opportunity presents itself and with me out it gives someone else a chance to come in as a replacement.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
