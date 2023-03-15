A two-year timeline for drainage works to be completed at Tuffins Lane may throw fresh doubt on the region's bid to regain touch football's Junior State Cup from 2024.
With it would go a multi-million dollar funding injection into the local economy, every year.
Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors will discuss what needs to happen to upgrade the precinct at their council meeting on March 16 at Wauchope. On the surface it doesn't paint a pretty picture.
Five steps would need to be taken from start to finish which are estimated to cost more than $3 million. However, the most concerning aspect is that the works potentially would not start until late-2024.
Should that happen, it would cast a shadow over the Hastings' tender for the junior event which is up for grabs from 2024-2026.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor Peta Pinson didn't think all was lost and reiterated the works were being done for the local sporting community and not just for the touch football carnival.
"This is a process, unfortunately... this isn't council dragging its feet," she said.
"Frustrating as it is - and it's frustrating to me as well - we can't be moving quicker on this, so this is the process that we're going to have to go through. This is the timeline we've been advised it will take."
Cr Pinson said she would move a slight amendment that all user groups and major stakeholders are advised of the full timeline, the steps required for the work and the projected costings.
The first step would be to undertake a Request for Tender to engage a consultant to create a detailed design for the drainage. The timeline for this is three to six months at a cost of $200,000.
What would then follow is a detailed environmental assessment which would cost another $500,000.
Once that was completed, a development application (DA) would be written for the construction works with an estimated cost of more than $2 million, broken down into $250,000 for electrical upgrades and $1 million for drainage.
The construction of the project would then take around 18 weeks from start to finish. The Rainbow Beach fields took three weeks, but they are half the size of the Tuffins facility.
As a result, it would be unlikely works would commence on-site until late 2024 and even that would be subject to budget prioritisation.
"Tomorrow in the chamber is a real indication to the sporting community that council are serious," Cr Pinson said ahead of the meeting. "We bought the land and now we're moving forward as we said we would.
"The work needs to be done first and foremost for our local sporting community because they use it 365 days of the year and touch comes to us only twice a year in February and December."
When asked why there wasn't greater urgency to fast-track the works in previous years - especially in 2022 when the Junior State Cup was washed out - Cr Pinson stated council didn't own the land at the time.
"They (St Agnes Parish) didn't want to spend money on their own land [because] they were holding that in good faith for the community and they wanted to hand that land back over.
"There's no-one to beat up in this story because it's a really good story where we're moving ahead and we're making a commitment."
The timeline comes after drainage works were completed at Regional Stadium and left-over soil was used to top-dress part of Tuffins Lane.
Port Macquarie Touch Association president Wayne Prince was encouraged by that type of work which he hoped was the first step of improvements to the facility.
"It's very encouraging [to see some work done] as long as it keeps flowing through," he said.
"The main thing is we get the drainage sorted sooner rather than later so that we can keep NSW Touch happy as far as the next tender arrangements."
Mr Prince said he spoke with the mayor when Port Macquarie successfully regained the NSW Senior State Cup last month.
He said in those discussions it became clear the fields had to be reclassified to allow drainage works to be done.
"I'm hoping that has all happened and there's nothing to stop the drainage work happening any time," he said.
"With very little to no progress in the last 10 years or so, to see [topdressing] works being done on it is fantastic."
