Port is a bit of a mess with rapidly increasing population pressures, but with a geography that prevents sensible development (a huge lake to the south west, river). Without Ocean Drive bypass and solutions to the M1, it's a nightmare. I'll likely move to Newcastle to get better services, flights, social life, and you still have nice beaches.

Concerned that a self styled independent councillor is now standing for a political party. How on earth can she achieve this as well as carry out the tasks of councillor and mayor?

A clear commitment to upgrading the Wrights Rd roundabout with the required long term fix is needed from the next local member and government.

Most important to me is for more regional development as the area has so much potential which at present is not being utilised. Progress is slow. A fast train service and better, quicker links with our largest cities should be a high priority.

Reduced speed limits in built up areas / more police enforcement of the current 50kph limits especially in residential back streets, not just Lake Road / Ocean, Hastings River and Pacific Drives.

Candidates should be asked to state any family links with developers, and financial or business benefits they or their family gain from land development in our electorate.

Why does the National Party think it owns Port Macquarie when the demography has changed so much?

More services for victims of DV (domestic violence) and programs for perpetrators of DV. More services for mental health in the community. Address youth crime through diversion programs for young offenders and those at risk of offending.

Please ask candidates who they are preferencing.



Where do you find different candidates policy?



This election won't be fought on climate change. Cost of living is the bigger issue.

The candidate's support for The Voice is very important to me

Solutions to the Wrights Rd traffic congestion issue are long overdue.



Investment to future-proof the region; e.g. investment in green energy, EV infrastructure, tourism. Also thank you for continuing to fact check our candidates statement (e.g. in the recent town hall). Truth and integrity amongst our leaders is critical.

PMQ promotes koalas as a major tourist attraction and yet continue to approve removal of large habitat trees and limit wildlife corridors. A comprehensive and enforceable tree preservation policy is required, and ratepayers encouraged to plant and maintain trees and other wildlife habitat in gardens and nature strips. Shelly Beach Road, and others like it which have koala traffic, requires chicanes rather than just signs - largely ignored - to slow traffic. This would also protect the high pedestrian traffic on this road.

Looking after local things which are sadly lacking in any area.

As a disability pensioner I'm tired of hearing about helping families doing it tough. Nothing in the state benefits me as I don't fit the category, being a very sick person. (e.g. state travel card for aged pension - make it for disability as well.) The dine and discover, dine was fine but discover was difficult if you lived in a rural area and could not do physical activities.

Stop gambling.

Covid should be taken more seriously to protect the vulnerable and prevent a future health time-bomb.