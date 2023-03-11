The results in are for the Port News' and Camden Haven Courier NSW Election reader poll, and they couldn't be any clearer.
As subscribers to our free weekly newsletter were first to read, the number one issue on the minds of voters in the electorate of Port Macquarie is healthcare.
This covers hospital beds and waiting times, and the shortage of doctors and nurses.
Readers were also clear on what will influence their votes. It is not the party or the person, but the candidate's policies.
The comments readers left were telling, with many unhappy at the division of coalition loyalties.
"I hope their stupid fight is worth it to them because it's letting the PMQ electorate down big time", one respondent wrote in reference to the coalition running both a Liberal and National candidate.
"We need to get back to building higher density like terraces, for low income housing commission families," wrote another in reference to the housing crisis.
You can see a sample of survey respondents' comments below. All were provided anonymously. The results for the poll for Oxley will be published next.
When it came to messaging and trust, we're pleased to say that original journalism and analysis was Number 1, with the candidates' social media pages way down the list.
The lessons of elections globally are clearly resonating, with more voters wanting proof of unquestioned assertions and promises delivered via Facebook. After all, it was the platform blamed for facilitating the manipulation of the vote for Brexit and the 2016 US Election.
We'll now share the results in the gallery above with the candidates for Port Macquarie. We'll ask them to respond and we'll publish their statements before the election.
It should be noted - especially by all those data experts out there, that this is a fairly simple Google poll that doesn't pretend to be statistically significant. It is however accurate and unedited and is based on the recommended sample of 40 people.
The main aim is to know your major concerns, so our reporters can keep that front of mind when covering the election. There are lots of variables, such as demographics, which may explain why help for regional youth ranked poorly.
Do you recognise your question below? None have been edited.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to fill out the survey. Keep an eye out for your candidates' responses and also for a story we've got coming up that fact-checks the many quotes and figures raised during the Meet the Candidates forums.
