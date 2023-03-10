Results are in for our election reader poll

The results in are for the Port News' NSW Election reader poll, and they couldn't be any clearer.
The number one issue on the minds of voters in the electorates of Port Macquarie and Oxley is health. This covers hospital beds and waiting times, and the shortage of doctors and nurses.
Readers were also clear on what will influence their votes. It is not the party or the personality, but the candidate's policies.
The comments readers left were telling, particularly in the seat of Port Macquarie, with many unhappy at the division of coalition loyalties.
."I hope their stupid fight is worth it to them because it's letting the PMQ electorate down big time.", one respondent wrote.
And when it came to messaging and trust, we're pleased to say that original journalism and analysis was Number 1, with the candidates' social media pages last - by a long shot.
The full results and reader comments will appear online in the Port News over the weekend. We'll then share them with the candidates and ask for their responses, which we'll publish online a week out from the election.
It should be noted that this is a fairly simple poll that doesn't pretend to be statistically significant. The main aim is to know your major concerns, so our reporters can keep that front of mind when covering the election
Thanks to everyone who took the time to fill it out.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, NSW North Coast (ACM)
