Garden Village official opens hydrotherapy pool

By Newsroom
March 10 2023 - 5:30pm
For Garden Village residents, it's all smiles for the refurbished hydrotherapy pool. Su-per swimmers Susan, Sue, Sue and Aqua Aerobics teacher Sue Montgomery were at the new pool. Picture provided

Garden Village has officially opened their new hydrotherapy pool with facilities available to not just residents but to allied health professionals and their clients.

