Garden Village has officially opened their new hydrotherapy pool with facilities available to not just residents but to allied health professionals and their clients.
The official opening of the pool took place on Tuesday March 7 with local member Leslie Williams cutting the ribbon with Garden Village residents Peggy Williams and Del Buckley.
The heated pool can be used for aqua aerobic, swimming, gentle exercise and physiotherapy especially for those with arthritis, joint pain and impaired mobility.
Garden Village CEO Craig Wearne said that the pool was a super important asset for the community as a whole.
"They hydrotherapy pool provides an important service to Garden Village aged care residents, retirement living residents and the broader community," he said.
The completion of the pool comes as other hydrotherapy pools in the Mid North Coast region have been closed to the public.
The updated pool and it's facilities, however may be of use to not just Garden Village residents.
"Now we've officially opened the hydrotherapy pool we are delighted to share that it can be booked by allied health professionals and service providers offering rehabilitation, aquatic and physical therapy to clients," Executive Manager of Clinical Care Services Adrienne O'Hare said.
The pool refurbishments was made possible through a grant of $141, 604 acquired through the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants Program.
Mr Warne said that all the grant funds were spent locally with all suppliers and trades local to the Mid North Coast.
We are really proud the work was completed by a local building provider, our small project partner Justin Robinson from Edge Construction," he said.
The pool also complements the new Garden Village wellbeing centre program to support the health and wellbeing of residents and the local community.
