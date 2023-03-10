Port Macquarie News
Trafficking charge added to firearms case involving Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 11 2023 - 1:11am, first published March 10 2023 - 3:00pm
One of the weapons siezed from a home in Wauchope. Pictures from file and NSW Police

A Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences are now accused of trafficking LSD.

