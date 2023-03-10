A Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences are now accused of trafficking LSD.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court via a video link from jail when the matter was heard before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on March 9.
Fowler's co-accused Jamie Lee Newnham, 23, who is on bail, did not appear and was instead represented by her lawyer.
The court heard that a drug misuse and trafficking charge had been added to both cases.
Updated court documents show that on August 10 at Wauchope, Fowler and Newnham "did supply/knowingly take part in the supply of an amount of a prohibited drug, to wit, more than 1 gram of lysergide (LSD), being an amount that was not less than the commercial quantity applicable to that prohibited drug".
Fowler was arrested on August 10 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope.
Those items included an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police say they located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Newnham was arrested on the same day and is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm.
Both are also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
At the March 9 hearing, prosecutors told the court that the charge certification had been completed, but a DPP system error prevented it being filed that day.
Magistrate Darcy ordered the certificate to be filed "within 24 hours of the DPP system back up and running again".
She confirmed that the matter would now proceed to a case conference. It is designed to help the accused decide whether to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.
Senior lawyers from the prosecution and defence are required to participate in the discussions.
Newnham's bail is set to continue.
Fowler's lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
Both cases were adjourned to May 4.
