Eight candidates will vie for the seat of Port Macquarie at the March 25 state election following the ballot draw on March 9.
Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) candidate Silvia Mogorovich was drawn in the number one position when the order of candidates was officially announced.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP), Stuart Watson (The Greens), Leslie Williams (Liberal), Keith McMullen (Labor), Vivian McMahon (Legalise Cannabis Party), Peta Pinson (The Nationals), Edward Coleman (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) and Benjamin Read (Liberal Democrats).
Only Mrs Williams, Mr McMullen and Ms Pinson were in attendance when returning officer Robyn Kirslake formally announced the candidates and announced the order they would appear on the ballot.
All three, however, believed their positions on the ballot paper wouldn't have any impact on the outcome of the election with Ms Williams unconcerned about her third position.
"I think that really the ballot draw is not too relevant about the outcomes at the end of the day," Ms Williams said.
"It's really up to the community to have a look at who they believe is their best representative for the 58th parliament in NSW."
Mr McMullen was picked in fourth spot.
"The draw is by chance, but I think that voters will be informed and they will vote according to who they think will be the best representative and [has] best policies," he said.
Ms Pinson will fill the sixth spot on the ballot paper.
"I'm really pleased to be on the ballot paper representing the National Party for the benefit of the Port Macquarie electorate," she said.
