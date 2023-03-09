Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

NSW election 2023: Informed Medical Options Party candidate Silvia Mogorovich tops ballot draw for Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 9 2023 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal's Leslie Williams, Labor's Keith McMullen and The Nationals' Peta Pinson will be joined by another five candidates on the ballot paper when voters go to the polls on March 25. Picture by Paul Jobber

Eight candidates will vie for the seat of Port Macquarie at the March 25 state election following the ballot draw on March 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.