What's biting: luderick starting to pick up off the breakwalls

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:24am, first published March 8 2023 - 10:58pm
This week's photo is of Primal Craft Boat Builder Jason Carroll with an epic mulloway he caught mackerel fishing in Plomer Bay on Port Macquarie boat 'Eastbound'

As we head into autumn, the winds continue to give us a mixture of north-easterlies followed by a few days of southerlies.

