Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Ken Little's surf report: let's talk surfing mates and water etiquette

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated March 10 2023 - 10:10am, first published March 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time surfing mates Deon and Ken. Picture by Ruth Goodwin

March 8-14, 2023: I said we would have waves at all stations last week at Townies, Flaggies, Chickens, Back of Reef and the Breakwall, and I ticked off all those spots - finishing with Flaggies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.