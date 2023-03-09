March 8-14, 2023: I said we would have waves at all stations last week at Townies, Flaggies, Chickens, Back of Reef and the Breakwall, and I ticked off all those spots - finishing with Flaggies.
Looking ahead, the wind will be SW-SE on Thursday and Friday shifting to SE-NE.
Saturday, there will be a constant swell of 1.4m to1.6m with low tides in the morning and in the afternoon.
Waves will be good at Townies early in the week and you will have to look towards Lighthouse Saturday onwards.
When we surfed Lighthouse Tuesday and Wednesday, there was a nice bank halfway down the beach producing some solid peaks for the more experienced surfers.
Lifeguards at Town Beach report more sand has shifted, there are strong rips and undertow in the swimming area and there are also a lot of rocks exposed at low tide so the best condition for swimming and the inexperienced surfers will be the middle of the day on the higher tide.
They also report there are a lot of bait fish in the water, so if you have some time, conditions are good to throw a line in.
Just looking at the other beaches, Flynn's has improved but there is a lot of corrosion making it very uneven.
Shelly's has a little bank and is picking up swell; Nobbies has been beautiful and protected so it's great for taking the dogs for a swim.
This week, I thought I would turn the clock back and share some fond memories from 10 years ago when Father Michael, Rob Irving and myself were the early morning crew.
One day, out of the blue, this guy Deon turns up. Quietly spoken and shy, he paddles out at Chickens and starts catching waves.
After his first day, he introduced himself to Rob, saying he had been watching him surf. Rob turned to me and said "Ken, Deon needs some coaching. I think you need look after him".
The next day I paddled out and said, "Deon you know you are allowed to turn your board and go right across the wave."
Well, next wave he goes right. He got so excited, he went straight through all the early morning swimmers of course, saying sorry all the way. But the smile on his face afterwards will live with me forever.
Deon has become a lifetime surfing mate to all, he never drops in and is always humble and reserved.
So, this week I want to talk about water etiquette.
I just want to remind all surfers in the area, that if you do accidently drop in on someone, always apologise.
And if a surfer drops in on you, don't get angry, keep your cool; there are always plenty of waves to catch.
Just to finish, it was great to see Port Macquarie Bodyboarding at their local breakwall on Sunday, surfing the runout and scoring waves all day.
Joel Groth scored the wave of the day with an amazing barrel, getting 10 from all judges.
Stay Safe in the water.
KL
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.