Handa Higashi Senior High School students have been given a taste of Australian culture with a visit to Port Macquarie.
Fourteen students and two teachers have been hosted by Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus.
The Japanese students arrived in Port Macquarie on Sunday, March 5 and have been visiting major destinations, eating Australian food and learning about Australian culture by staying with host families.
It's the first student group the school has hosted since the COVID pandemic.
Over four days, Japanese students have learnt about the local Birpai culture, and visited sites including the Koala Hospital, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Shelly Beach and Sea Acres National Park.
They also visited primary school students at Westport Public School, to show them origami and read them a story written by a famous Handa author.
Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus Japanese teacher Dale Hastings said it's fabulous the school has been able to host the students again.
Mr Hastings said he hopes students from Hastings Secondary College will be able to travel to Japan in 2024.
Hastings Secondary College principal Meaghan Cook said the school is thrilled to have completed another successful cultural exchange program with Handa Higashi High School.
"This exchange has provided our students with an incredible opportunity to learn about Japanese culture, language, and traditions, and to develop lasting relationships with their Japanese counterparts," she said.
Handa Higashi Senior High School English teacher Hiro Oono said they were incredibly grateful for the warm hospitality and generosity of the families at Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus during their visit to Australia.
"Our time spent here has been both enjoyable and enriching, and we are thankful for the opportunity to have learned so much about Australian culture and education," he said.
Japanese student Yuma Otani is 17-years-old and said he enjoyed the wonderful views on offer in Port Macquarie, like the different colours of the rocks on the breakwall.
He also enjoyed eating meat pies.
Yuma said he's learnt Australian families don't always take off their shoes before going into their house, which is something that Japanese families do.
"I'm surprised," he said.
Yuma wants to come back to Port Macquarie and is aiming to become a music teacher when he finishes school.
