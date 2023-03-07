Try telling under-10s that school rugby league gala day tournaments don't mean anything.
Port Macquarie's Hastings Public School held on to register a hard-fought 16-8 victory over Kempsey West Public School in the final of the Schubert Sevens at Wood Street on March 7.
The scenes that followed were akin to winning a premiership.
Wins over Beechwood (20-4), Telegraph Point (24-8) and the eight-point win in the final highlighted their day while they drew 8-all with the Macleay school in the final round game.
In the under-12s, Kempsey West Public School proved far too strong with a 20-0 win over Port Macquarie's St Josephs Primary School in the final of the seven-a-side tournament.
They went through undefeated with wins in all five matches including a 12-0 win over Westport Public School, 8-0 over Hastings Public School, 20-8 over Beechwood and 20-0 over Port Macquarie Public School.
The day marked the return of rugby league to the Mid North Coast with NRL game development officer Max Bear indicating the shorter format of the game was the perfect way to mark the occasion.
"It's very fast-paced and a great way to introduce the kids back to footy for the year and especially for the new ones, it gives them lots of space to run around and experience what rugby league is all about," he said.
"It's been a long layoff for the majority of the kids having not played much footy over the off-season. It's a great way to get them back into it and learn the necessary skills they'll need when they progress into the bigger fields."
In the under-10 division there were four teams involved with two each from Kempsey and Port Macquarie while the under-12s had nine teams split into two pools.
"This is the only event we have for primary schools this term so it's basically all towards clubs from here on in," Bear said.
"Another great part of today for the area is the growth of rugby league which is evident with figures compared to last year. 1800 kids are already registered to play rugby league compared to 1200 last year.
"That's more than a 20 percent increase in numbers from under-6 to under-18."
