Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Hastings and Kempsey West Public Schools take out Schubert Sevens as rugby league returns for 2023

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Try telling under-10s that school rugby league gala day tournaments don't mean anything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.