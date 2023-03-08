Nurses and midwives say they were forced to call an extraordinary union meeting because of the increasingly difficult working conditions at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Union members met outside the hospital on Tuesday, March 7, and decided to send a letter to the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) and the Minister for Health, after the NSW State Election on March 25.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said there are "major concerns" from nurses working in the emergency department (ED) in particular.
"There is bed block in our ED every day," he said.
"We're calling for senior management to address the crisis."
Mr Brennan said branch members wrote to three senior executive team members of the MNCLHD in February of this year and raised a number of their concerns.
"We have had no reply," he said.
However, the MNCLHD said they have not seen this correspondence from union members.
Mr Brennan said union members are asking for "simple things that are already in place and need to be opened".
"This includes the four pediatric beds in ED and the mental health ward opened to full capacity," he said.
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said there are plans to expand ED at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
"The District is working toward the planned future expansion of Port Macquarie Base Hospital's Emergency Department to include designated paediatric beds," he said.
"The eight-bed Emergency Short Stay Unit was opened as a priority in recent years to optimise the early treatment and discharge of selected emergency patients.
"Port Macquarie Base Hospital has been experiencing high demand for emergency care and admissions since prior to the pandemic along with significant staff unavailability, reflective of the level of COVID-19 and other illnesses in the community."
Mr Dowrick said the progressive expansion of the mental health unit of an additional 12 beds has been impacted due to the MNCLHD's COVID-19 response.
Claims by union members that there is a "toxic" work environment at Port Macquarie base Hospital were also raised at the meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
"I recently received an anonymous letter by a first year [nurse], stating they feel intimidated in the workplace," Mr Brennan said.
"Members have raised concerns about not feeling safe to speak out in fear of retribution."
Mr Dowrick said the MNCLHD "recognises the additional pressure" the pandemic and increasing demand for emergency care has put on staff.
"We have a specific Wellbeing Check-in program which includes free onsite confidential counselling to help individuals and their immediate families navigate these pressures," he said.
The program also offers regular wellbeing webinars for staff to interact and learn coping strategies from a wide range of wellbeing experts.
"We have also introduced structured group forums to allow all staff to come to share stories of compassion and care and provide each other peer-support through the pandemic.
"Staff members are also encouraged to immediately report any concerns they have about wrongdoing or incidents in the workplace to their manager or via the appropriate protected disclosure channels."
Union members have come up with a number of solutions to their concerns.
They will be asking the Minister for Health to conduct an external inquiry into the "toxic culture" at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
"The branch will be left with no option but to conduct further action if these issues are not fixed," Mr Brennan said.
"We have to be prepared to take action, and that can be industrial action."
In a show of hands, the 20 members who attended the meeting, supported the idea of taking further industrial action if needed.
Mr Dowrick said the MNCLHD is "deeply appreciative" of the work nurses and midwives have undertaken over the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Attracting and retaining healthcare staff to rural and regional areas is a long-standing, fundamental problem faced by all state and territory health systems across Australia," he said.
"The nursing workforce at Port Macquarie Base Hospital is made up of a combination of permanent and temporary staff working full time or part time hours, as well as a healthy complement of casual staff."
The MNCLHD has a team that monitors and recruits nurses to fill vacant positions at the hospital.
"Strategies are being implemented to expedite recruitment into vacant roles," Mr Dowrick said.
"There are incentives for hard-to-fill, critical roles in hospitals and health facilities targeted at recruiting and retaining staff in regional, rural and remote areas."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.