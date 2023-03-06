Port Macquarie News
Manning win two, lose two Mid North Coast inter-district cricket finals

By Newsroom
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:59am
Hastings River Junior Cricket Association claimed two wins and one loss from the four Mid North Coast inter-district finals played on March 5.

