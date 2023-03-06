Hastings River Junior Cricket Association claimed two wins and one loss from the four Mid North Coast inter-district finals played on March 5.
They defeated Manning by five wickets (under-11s) and 31-runs (under-15s), while the under-13s went down by four wickets - also to Manning.
Macleay went down by 50 runs to Manning in the under-17 final.
MANNING 11s were unable to build a big score against Hastings, despite 18 from Matty Yarnold, and a valuable 10 from Thomas Witchard. Manning were dismissed for 53 off 15.3 overs
Byron Smurthwaite, Jasper Dodds, and Sam Bird all took two wickets each for Hastings.
Hastings however also struggled with the bat, losing 5 wickets and taking 16 overs to chase down Manning's moderate total.
Joshua Harris and Sam Bird both remained on 11 not out, while Jack McLeod was the best of the Manning bowlers taking 2/12.
"It was fantastic to see all four teams perform competitively in the grand finals,'' Manning Junior Cricket president Michael Roohan said..
"The 13s are a particularly special side going back to back with their premiership, as well as remaining undefeated throughout the season.
"It also been great to have a largely undisrupted season, and for the players to have an opportunity to play lots of competitive cricket.''
HASTINGS won the toss and elected to bat on a batter friendly Oxley Oval pitch.
Andrew Fraser (2/27) was able to snare early wickets for Manning, before Harley Cottom went onto compile a solid 42. Tom Gallagher remained 41 not out, while Bailey Kane also put together a brisk 23.
Daniel Hitchings took 2/24, while Sam Watts, Clae Wilson and Angus Abbott all took one wicket apiece, as Hastings completed its 45 overs at 7-150.
Opener, Austin Murray made an invaluable 37 anchoring the innings, while Lucas Monks (14) and Andrew Fraser (19) made excellent contributions. But it was not enough as Manning were dismissed for 119 in the 41st over.
Bailey Kane was the pick of the bowlers taking 4/15 for Hastings.
MANNING was unbeaten from 10 matches this season.
The full squad of 13 made contributions throughout the final.
Manning won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to extract a little early moisture from the pitch.
Hastings put on 18, before Ava Paterson (1/10) removed the dangerous Ben Spencer for 8.
Ryan Eggert then joined Eli Tink for a 43 run partnership before Tink (10) was caught by Jesse Townsend off Riely McLeod's bowling.
Eggert batted aggressively and was dropped on a number of occasions before going on to make 50.
Rory Turner (2/10), Kobi Harris (2/14) and Jesse Eggins (1/12) were the pick of the bowlers while earlier Gus Loretan bowled 5 overs for just 3 runs.
Hastings were all out for 121 off 39 overs.
Manning lost Carter Cox early for a duck, before a 58 run partnership between Charlie Matheson and Riely McLeod set the platform for a difficult run chase.
Kobi Harris(11), provided good support to Matheson who was dismissed for a brilliant 60 when scores were level at 121 a piece.
Nick Kennewell strode to the crease and struck 3 runs from his first ball, securing the 4 wicket win in the 33rd over.
Nate Downing was the best of the Hastings bowlers, with an exceptional 4/17 off 7 overs.
THE Manning under 17s travelled to Eden St, Kempsey to take on Macleay where they won the toss and elected to bat.
Kyle Marron (22) and Spencer Farland (12) put on 43 for the opening partnership against the strong Macleay attack.
Other valuable contributions included 12 from Sam Eggins and 13 from Will Gregory, as Manning ultimately compiled a dogged 105 from 40 overs.
Beau Mainey, Thomas Powick and Patrick Preston all took 2 wickets apiece for Macleay.
The Macleay innings never gained any real momentum with Christian Paterson (1/14) bowling the dangerous Beau Mainey early for 8.
Riley Webster (2/17) and Kyle Marron (5/14) bowled superbly with Patrick Preston (12) the only Macleay batter to reach double figures before they were dismissed for just 55.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.