A bird has been released safely back into the wild thanks to the help of concerned residents and NSW SES Port Macquarie unit members.
Port Macquarie resident Rod Ayres and his wife Marilyn spotted the trapped Juvenile Channel-billed Cuckoo about 8am on Monday, March 6.
They said the bird was on the fourth floor of a Flynns Beach apartment building and was flying into the glass barrier on the balcony, instead of flying over it to return to its natural habitat.
The Ayres called multiple rescue services throughout the day to try and find out which organisation was responsible for the incident.
About 3.45pm members of the NSW SES Port Macquarie unit arrived with their equipment.
NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward said he was able to climb up to the fourth floor of the apartment block with a ladder.
Mr Ward was able to locate the Juvenile Channel-billed Cuckoo.
With a bit of assistance, Mr Ward said the bird willingly flew away.
In the past unit members have helped rescue other wild animals, including koalas and tawny frogmouths.
Mr Ward said people should phone triple zero for any rescue incident.
He said operators can connect the call with the appropriate agency for a timely response.
Representatives from FAWNA NSW and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service also attended the rescue.
