They say winning becomes a habit - and Port City Breakers just can't stop winning.
Their 2022 Group 3 rugby league first grade team were at it again on March 4 at Coffs Harbour when they went through undefeated to take out the annual nine-a-side pre-season tournament.
Not to be outdone, their ladies league tag counterparts also returned down the highway with their own piece of silverware after only conceding four points in five matches.
The girls defeated Coffs Harbour (14-0), Kootingal (27-0), Marist Brothers (31-0) and Macksville (5-0) before they knocked off Coffs Harbour again (12-4) in the final.
Breakers' club captain Jake Kelly said the feeling among the club at the moment was one of excitement and the results are showing.
"It's a hard time of the year to get one side and we got two (plus the league tag) so it's exciting to have heaps of numbers at training which gives you good formwork to start the year," he said.
"The girls went really good. They were missing a lot of their older, key players so a lot of the younger girls stood up."
Jayme Averillo was the player of the final in her first tournament appearance with the club.
In the men's division, Port City 1 also went through undefeated with wins over Coffs Harbour, Kootingal and Macksville before they defeated Woolgoolga 16-0 in the final.
Kelly said young players such as Hudson Harmer and Cody Fisher were impressive and put forward strong claims for potential first grade positions during the upcoming season.
"Hudson did really well; he played under-18s last year and got man of the match in the final along with 100 bucks while Cody was also really good and a standout," he said.
"We had zero expectation; it was just an opportunity to have a run before the season starts and we got the chockies."
