Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers take out ladies league tag and men's divisions at 2023 Coffs Harbour nines

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:40am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Breakers' ladies league tag took out the Coffs Harbour Nines at the weekend. Picture supplied by Port City Breakers/FB

They say winning becomes a habit - and Port City Breakers just can't stop winning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.