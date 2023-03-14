It's that time of year again when you start to smell the dencorub, there is a bit of a chill in the air and pre-season training is reaching a crescendo.
The start of the winter sports season. From hockey to AFL, rugby league to rugby union and football (that's round ball) to basketball... we'll have you covered.
First cab off the rank in season 2023 will be the men's state league basketball competition which will feature our very own Port Macquarie Dolphins and their return after a three-year absence.
The Dolphins tip-off on March 18 with their first home game with the last round scheduled for July 30 - followed by finals if they qualify.
For Group 3 rugby league, it's an April 29 kick-off with the grand final scheduled for September 16 while Hastings League will kick off on April 15 with the grand final on August 26.
At AFL North Coast, they've confirmed an April 22 start date for their competition with the grand final scheduled for September 2 in Coffs Harbour.
Football Mid North Coast will kick-off their newly-formed Zone Premier League competition on April 22 which will only feature six sides in total from the Macleay-Hastings regions.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association have confirmed the local competition will start on April 15.
IN OTHER NEWS:
