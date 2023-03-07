'Absolutely awesome': Sounds of Sundown set to rock the Hastings

It's time to celebrate the epic communities that reside across the Hastings region, with a free event called Sounds of Sundown.
An occasion full of great musical vibes and family friendly good times - the event will be held at Wauchope Showgrounds on March 11 from 4pm until 10pm.
Sounds of Sundown has been partly funded by a $311, 547 grant from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program, and is brought you by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and produced by Experience Rova.
Sounds of Sundown promises to bring a big program of awesome entertainment and activities, as curated by the production team at Experience Rova. From world class street performers, circus skills classes and eye-popping visual activations - to brilliant light displays, delicious food trucks, and a line-up of nationally renowned and local musical artists.
The event line-up promises to really turn it up - and rock the heck out of the Wauchope Showgrounds from the Sounds of Sundown stage. It features some incredible local and nationally renowned acts with the Australia Rock Collective (ARC) as headliners. ARC are a supergroup of Australian rock and roll royalty, featuring Darren Middleton from Powderfinger, Davey Lane from You Am I, Kram from Spiderbait and Mark Wilson from Jet. ARC share a passion for Australian Rock n Roll and will perform quintessential Aussie bangers by AC/DC, Powderfinger, Jet, Paul Kelly, Split Enz, INXS, Easybeats, Crowded House and Midnight Oil.
They will be supported by the highly energised indie band Bugs, country pop sensation Melanie Dyer, the country rising star that has been dubbed 'the one to watch' - Caitlyn Shadbolt who will be pairing up with Leigh I'Anson for the event, and the super talented, locally grown and produced delight that is Keanu Jai.
Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Peta Pinson said Sounds of Sundown promises to be an amazing local afternoon.
"The atmosphere is going to be absolutely awesome. It's the perfect family night out, and there will be something for everyone," she said.
"Alongside the sensational live music, there will be activations by the Sparkle Society and VC Builds, who will provide roving acts, stellar circus entertainment, workshops, acrobatics, fire twirling and LED hula hoops."
"There will also be creative circus workshops for the kids, mesmerising interactive lighting installations and food trucks. It will be a one stop entertainment stop - with live music, hands-on activities and delicious street food."
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program aims to support the economic and social recovery of our regions.
"By funding councils to deliver these fantastic local community events, we are renewing social connections and providing a revenue-boost to local businesses," she said.
"The NSW Government is focused on supporting communities to recover from recent challenging times - by rebuilding community cohesion and delivering positive social outcomes."
The event site has a grassed area for people to relax on, so those planning to come can bring a chair and picnic blanket - or head to the grandstand seating at the venue.
Sounds of Sundown will be an alcohol and pet free event.
There is some onsite parking available as well as street parking nearby and the main entry will be via High St.
For more information go to the events calendar on the PMHC website, the Port Macquarie Hastings Council Facebook page - or scan the QR code on any posters you see around about the region.
