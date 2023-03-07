'Absolutely awesome': Sounds of Sundown set to rock the Hastings

The event line-up promises to really turn it up - and rock the heck out of the Wauchope Showgrounds from the Sounds of Sundown stage. It features some incredible local and nationally renowned acts with the Australia Rock Collective (ARC) as headliners. ARC are a supergroup of Australian rock and roll royalty, featuring Darren Middleton from Powderfinger, Davey Lane from You Am I, Kram from Spiderbait and Mark Wilson from Jet. ARC share a passion for Australian Rock n Roll and will perform quintessential Aussie bangers by AC/DC, Powderfinger, Jet, Paul Kelly, Split Enz, INXS, Easybeats, Crowded House and Midnight Oil.