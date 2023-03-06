It's been a while since Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club claimed a medal at either junior or open-age state surf life saving level.
The drought did stretch back for more than half a century until their under-23 men's surfboat crew finished with bronze at Queenscliff on March 4.
Talented teenage quartet of Ted Strong, Sam Kobelke, Harry Freudenstein and Tim Kobelke then found themselves on the same wave approaching the beach as two other crews.
They dared to dream, but coach Wayne Dickson admitted they found themselves in the wrong part of the beach as Sydney crews Palm Beach and South Curl Curl relegated Port Macquarie to third.
"I thought we were a good chance of winning it, but the other two crews got a better part of the wave," Dickson said.
"It was an angle finishing to the beach which put us into third and you can't do much about that."
Dickson admitted the club was "over the moon".
"I'm not 100 percent sure how long it has been since a rowing medal has come back to the club from the state titles, but it could possibly be as far back as the 60s," he said.
"Everyone was quite surprised they could do it and even the guys we were competing against down there were waiting for them to fall over, but they just kept on going."
While Port Macquarie didn't win any of their seven races on the day it was their consistent performances that put them in a position to medal.
They registered second and third-place finishes.
A left-field training approach proved the key to their success where more time was spent on rowing machines than out on the water due to university commitments for half the crew.
"We devised a program, but have never done it before and didn't know if it would work," Dickson said.
"We had an idea it was working when we had the final round of the North Coast Surfboat Series two weeks ago in Coffs Harbour and we won that."
Dickson acknowledged the commitment the four boys had shown to their training had resulted in their state medal.
"I've been doing this a long time since back to the 80s and it's not often that you can get four young fellas willing to put in the work to get the results - especially in the country it's more of a social thing," he said.
"These guys don't know that you don't train every day and once they got going and started winning they kept coming to me for more and more.
"I don't put any pressure on them, they put pressure on themselves and I keep feeding it to them and the results are there."
They are now trying to arrange last-minute flights to head to Western Australia for the national titles.
"They'll make a final over there... they're good enough to make an Australian final for sure," Dickson said.
