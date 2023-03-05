There is often plenty of satisfaction that accompanies any success on a sporting field - but there's an added bonus when you do it with a family member.
Les Smith can vouch for that after the talented Wauchope RSL leg spinner helped New South Wales retain their open men's title at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs on February 28.
The 17-year-old played his part alongside older brother Brett Russell as the Blues went through the nine-day tournament undefeated.
Smith claimed 2-19 off three overs as Tasmania were bowled out for 87 in pursuit of the 135 New South Wales had set them at Traegar Park.
"It means a lot especially to do it with my brother and family and because it was an open-age side and I was the youngest at 17," Smith said.
"To play in one of the biggest championships I've played in so far with my brother and to play for my family and represent my culture is really good.
"I'm just feeling sore and tired now; I just feel dead."
It was the fourth time the NSW men's team had retained the NICC title with captain and wicketkeeper Tyran Liddiard leading the way with 35 runs off 22 balls.
Smith received the call-up in game two of the tournament when Russell informed him he would be in the side for the Blues' match the following day.
"I got the call from my brother two days before I was meant to play," Smith said.
"We were undefeated and I took about 10 wickets for the tournament. The first two days I didn't bowl."
Cricket Australia events and operations general manager Joel Morrison told Cricket NSW after the game it was an exciting championship in the Red Centre, with plenty of great action on display.
"The NICC plays a key role in fostering connections and showcasing and celebrating the skills of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cricketers from across the country," he said.
