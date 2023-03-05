Port Macquarie News

Les Smith helps steer NSW to National Indigenous Cricket Championship victory in Alice Springs

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 5 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Smith (right) celebrates a wicket for NSW in their National Indigenous Cricket Championships tournament victory in Alice Springs. Picture supplied by Cricket NSW

There is often plenty of satisfaction that accompanies any success on a sporting field - but there's an added bonus when you do it with a family member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.