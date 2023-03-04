Hundreds of feet hit the pavement as kids kick-off Port Macquarie Run Fest 2023

Hundreds of young competitors have pounded the pavement as Port Macquaire Run Fest gets underway.
Now in its 12th year, Port Macquarie Run Fest is held annually and attracts keen athletes from far and wide.
Since the inaugural event, race numbers have increased to over 2500 competitors each year.
Kids from the ages of four to 12 kicked-off the two-day event on Saturday, March 4.
The rest of the action will continue on Sunday, March 5.
The Treble Breakwall Buster has reached capacity, as has the Treble Team Relay, the 21.1km half-marathon and 10-kilometre and five-kilometre fun runs.
The Treble Breakwall Buster and the half-marathon will start at 7am, followed by the 10-kilometre fun run (9am) and five-kilometre family fun run (10am) on Sunday.
