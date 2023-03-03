Survey surprises: your election feedback so far

Regular readers will be aware that we currently have two election surveys on our news sites.
If you havent already, we'd love you to fill out both. They won't take long.
Your input will not only send a message to our state politicians and 2023 candidates, it will also inform our reporting.
The first survey is called Have Your Say and is running statewide across all Australian Community Media (ACM) mastheads. It can be found by clicking on the NSW Votes strap halfway down our home page or it can be accessed here: portnews.com.au/story/8098560/what-issues-matter-the-most-to-you/?cs=34344
It is likely to surface issues and trends common to all NSW electorates. Once it closes, ACM will analyse the data and report back to you.
The other is written just for you, our Port News readers. We think we know the big issues in our community, but we really want to hear them from you. We'll then put those issues to the candidates for the electorates of Port Macquarie and Oxley, and share their responses with you.
You can also access this on the Home Page and in the NSW Votes section, or via this link: portnews.com.au/story/8096613/port-news-reader-poll-time-for-you-to-do-the-talking/?cs=34344
We've also thrown in a few extra questions about how you get your news and what is likely to influence your vote. I'm already surprised by some of the results for this one.
Respondents so far clearly prefer to read our election coverage online and say they'll be influenced by candidates' policies more than they will be by their personalities.
And folllowing are just some of the generals comments that have been left.
A clear commitment to upgrading the Wrights Rd roundabout with the required long term fix is needed from. the next local member and government.
Most important to me is for more regional development as the area has so much potential which at present is not being utilised. Progress is slow. A fast train service and better, quicker links with our largest cities should be a high priority.
Some have asked questions about the survey itself. Because this one is for the purpose of gathering touchpoints to ask the candidates, it is designed to produce general results only.
So please dive in this weekend to leave your mark.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast, ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.