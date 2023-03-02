Economic and safety benefits for pilots at Port Macquarie Airport have taken flight, with a new parallel taxiway now ready for use.
The $8 million Port Macquarie Airport Parallel Taxiway will decrease aircraft congestion at the "vibrant and busy" regional airport.
Port Macquarie Airport operations coordinator Doug Page said the taxiway will improve efficiency and safety for pilots.
"We have a significant mix of air traffic, from larger passenger aircraft to helicopters and light general aviation aircraft," he said.
"Aviation safety is our primary focus at all times and this parallel taxiway is designed to improve safety."
Identified as a key infrastructure upgrade in the Port Macquarie Airport Master Plan 2010, council has been working through the planning and detailed design pre-construction phase of the project since 2017 to deliver a new Code A (light aircraft) parallel taxiway to the runway.
"It will allow light general aviation aircraft to taxi for takeoff and landing without having to use the runway," Mr Page said.
"Only yesterday I was speaking to one of the non-commercial pilots who flies out of here and he said he was sitting and waiting for 39 minutes one day to takeoff."
Hastings District Flying Club is one of the general aviation aircraft schools operating out of Port Macquarie Airport.
Chief flying instructor with Hastings District Flying Club Ray Lind has been involved with the club since the 1980s and said the new taxiway will be a benefit to all flying clubs operating out of the airport.
"The new taxiway will be good in many ways, certainly economically because we were spending a lot of time just waiting to takeoff and that's a lot of fuel," he said.
"If the wind was from the north, we would have to wait for other aircraft in the circuit before we could backtrack down to the other end of the runway for takeoff.
"People would get frustrated because they couldn't go anywhere."
The club currently has two planes, with an additional aircraft arriving next month.
"The parallel taxiway will save a lot of time and money for clubs like ours," Mr Lind said.
Completed ahead of schedule and on budget, the 887-metre-long taxiway was a joint venture between Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) and contractors, Building Heights, and Airport Consultancy Group.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson thanked the contractors for delivering the much-needed project.
"This is a very important project for the airport, and it has come at an exciting time of growth and opportunity for the region highlighted by the imminent arrival of Bonza in April," she said.
"The main purpose of the parallel taxiway will be to relieve runway congestion by reducing the time general aviation aircraft are needed to occupy the runway whilst taxiing.
"It will ensure that local aircraft can continue their taxiing operations safely on the new parallel taxiway, in conjunction with larger passenger aircraft which will continue to use the runway to taxi to and from the terminal building."
The Parallel Taxiway project is 50 per cent funded by the Australian Government under the Regional Airports Program Round 1 Grant, with additional funding contributed by PMHC from the Airport Reserve.
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said it's wonderful to see the taxiway open and ready for use.
"For our regional communities, the local airport is an essential link to the rest of Australia," he said.
"The taxiway is the final piece of the Port Macquarie Airport upgrades, and it's wonderful to see these works completed by council and ready for use by locals and tourists alike."
