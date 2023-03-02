The week ahead looks good with S/SE winds with a moderate swell of 1.4m to 1.8m.
The swell should be very consistent running at 20 to 30 seconds.
There will still be a NE wind in the afternoon so expect the water temp to start dropping as we head into autumn.
The temp should sit around 18-19 degrees, with tides being pretty even.
There won't be a lot of difference between low and high tide, meaning there won't be much water moving.
The open beaches - Northwall, Townies and Bonny Hills - should produce very clean conditions on the come-in tide.
Summer has gone, so look forward to autumn when conditions will improve with more consistent swell and winds.
The life guards at Townies report a lot of sand has moved into "Chickens and Middles" but the rocks are still there and will be more exposed on low tide, so be careful.
They also report a lot of bait fish and red weed in the water.
It is so nice on Tuesday to go down and talk to the boys (life guards) protecting everyone in the water; getting their input on the conditions and what is happening on the beach.
All this attention is to put the safety of surfers and swimmers as their first priority.
They report Flynns has lost a lot of sand with conditions not very good with gullies at either end, so It's very important you swim between the flags, please.
Looking ahead, Town Beach is one of the most iconic beaches in Australia, I don't think any beach in Australia offers so many surf breaks at one location with waves suitable for everyone.
There is "Flaggies" breaking with 10 out, "Chickens" with six out on this softer wave. Then you have the back of the reef for the "No Fear" surfer (you must take off over the boil with rocks exposed to catch any waves) and lastly we have the world famous breakwall were many famous bodyboarders learnt their craft.
It's body haven on the run-out tide and also made Port Macquarie the "Capital of Bodyboarding in Australia".
The surfboard riders love the breakwall on the come-in tide which makes it so unique.
So my prediction for this week - "BIG CALL" - all breaks will see surfing action some time this week.
Even if I have to surf all four locations myself with the surf crew in the morning, watching the sunrise with a lot dolphins, catching waves and enjoying the beautiful conditions.
Always remember don't look for the perfect waves, grab your board and paddle out. You never know what you will catch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
