Surf report: summer has gone, but Kenny Little's making a 'big call' on the week ahead

By Surfing Columnist, Kenny Little
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:15pm, first published 11:00am
Kenny Little with two of the Town Beach crew this week; Gee and Michelle

The week ahead looks good with S/SE winds with a moderate swell of 1.4m to 1.8m.

