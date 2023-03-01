Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Magpies at home in opening round of 2023 AFL North Coast season

By Newsroom
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:48am
Port Macquarie co-coach Braden Saggers evades a Grafton defender in 2022. Picture supplied by AFL North Coast

Port Macquarie will start their 2022 AFL North Coast senior men's premiership defence in a little over seven weeks after AFL North Coast released the fixture list on March 1.

