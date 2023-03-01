Port Macquarie will start their 2022 AFL North Coast senior men's premiership defence in a little over seven weeks after AFL North Coast released the fixture list on March 1.
The first bounce of the season will take place on April 22 with the Magpies to host Grafton at Wayne Richards Park.
They will then face last last year's grand final opponents Coffs Breakers in the second round.
The number of clubs fielding both a men's and women's team in 2023 has grown to six with the inclusion of Byron Magpies will join the local footy community for the first time.
AFL North Coast competition coordinator Brad Greenshields said the season promises to be a great one for both men and women.
"It's fantastic that every club fielding senior teams this year will be fielding both a men's and women's team," Greenshields said.
"It shows the commitment of our clubs to provide equal opportunities and be so proactive in the female space."
Further highlights of the season include an Anzac round to be played across the opening two rounds, while Indigenous round will be played across round five and six.
Pride round will be held in round 10.
The growth in teams isn't just confined to the senior level.
In the Under-18 competition Northern Beaches will be fielding a team in that grade for the first time since it reformed in 2019.
Greenshields said the number of teams entered this year is up 10 percent on last year.
"The inclusion of an under-18 team from Northern Beaches is just the tip of the iceberg,' Greenshields said.
"The growth the AFL North Coast has seen in the junior ranks in recent years is starting to filter through on to the Under-18s now
"We anticipate that the under-18s will continue to be on a growth trajectory moving forward."
