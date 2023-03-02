Road infrastructure in the Maria River and Pembrooke areas will benefit from multi-million dollar upgrades to better withstand natural disasters.
Some $6.5 million will go to Stoney Creek Road/Pembrooke Road and bridges under the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package.
Three timber bridges will be replaced with concrete structures. The Pembrooke Road and Stoney Creek Road intersection will be upgraded, and the gravel section of Pembrooke Road will be sealed.
The upgrade and sealing of Maria River Road will receive a $7.3 million injection through the program.
The work includes stabilising pavement, increasing the road level and improved drainage capacity.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and Kempsey Shire Council previously partnered on the Maria River Road upgrade project thanks to $17 million under the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads scheme.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway announced the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package funding on Wednesday, March 1.
The program is equally funded by the federal and state governments.
Mr Farraway said if we were to build back better from natural disasters, it meant real projects and real cash.
"If we are to keep our state moving forward, and if we are to bounce back quicker and to recover quicker from floods and fires and natural disasters, we need to build the infrastructure that not only matters but the infrastructure that is built to last," he said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson, who is the NSW Nationals candidate for Port Macquarie, said she was thrilled to hear of the funding news.
She said the funding was a real win for commonsense and a win for the community as these rural roads were vital for people to be connected.
The funding package also features money for council projects in the Oxley electorate including the Kempsey and Bellingen local government areas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.