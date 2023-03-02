Port Macquarie News

Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package funding to build back better to cope with natural disasters

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:12pm, first published 6:00pm
A temporary bridge, which was installed to reinstate access along Pembrooke Road after flooding, will be replaced with a concrete structure. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Road infrastructure in the Maria River and Pembrooke areas will benefit from multi-million dollar upgrades to better withstand natural disasters.

