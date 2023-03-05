Port Macquarie News
Young and Regional

Young people wait 'months' for mental health help like headspace

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:01pm, first published March 6 2023 - 5:00am
Suicidal thoughts, self harm and depression shadowed Sarah Mintz as a teenager living in regional coastal NSW.

Journalist

