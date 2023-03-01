A Wauchope teenager has been convicted and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for a period of 12 months for street racing in Port Macquarie.
Joshua Liam Hennessey-Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to participating in a street race along Ocean Drive on January 11, 2023.
The 18-year-old appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on March 1 for sentencing.
Court documents show that on January 11, about 10.36pm, police were stopped at the traffic lights located at the Gordon Street, Ocean Drive and Hastings River Drive intersection.
The officers observed a dark coloured sedan completing a burnout at the intersection next to a silver coloured Ford sedan.
As the light turned green, both cars "accelerated harshly" southbound through the intersection on Ocean Drive.
Court documents show the vehicles were observed by police to be participating in "street racing".
As the police entered the intersection in an effort to chase the vehicles, they noticed both cars had travelled approximately 200 metres in under six seconds. Officers estimated that both vehicles must have accelerated in excess of 100km/h.
The officers caught up with the silver Ford sedan on Ocean Drive and heard a loud bang from the vehicle's exhaust. They recorded the registration number and continued after the dark coloured sedan, which was lost a short time later on Hindman Street.
Following further inquiries, Hennessey-Williams attended Port Macquarie Police Station where he admitted to being the driver of the silver Ford sedan.
He told police he had two passengers in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident and they had seen the occupants of the black car earlier in Park Street where they had commented on the poor quality of his car.
The 18-year-old told police the males in the black car offered to race him at the traffic lights.
Police showed Hennessey-Williams the body worn video footage from the incident and issued him a court attendance notice.
Hennessey-Williams represented himself when he appeared before Magistrate Darcy on March 1 and described the incident as a "stupid mistake".
Magistrate Darcy highlighted the serious nature of these types of offences in her sentencing remarks.
"You're a young man who is about to turn 19 next week and sadly you're in the category of young drivers who are disproportionately involved in accidents," she said.
"These are types of offences the community expects will be dealt with seriously because you place members of the community at risk when you drag race with another person on the road.
"In the past year there have been a number of motor vehicle accidents where people have killed their friends and then face decades in jail."
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account his plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity when handing down the sentence.
Hennessey-Williams has been convicted and fined $800 and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.
