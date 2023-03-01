Port Macquarie News
Court

Wauchope teenager convicted and disqualified from driving for 'drag racing' in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 1 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

A Wauchope teenager has been convicted and disqualified from getting behind the wheel for a period of 12 months for street racing in Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.