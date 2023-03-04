Sydney couple Vicki and Craig Dettmer are joining the cohort of people moving to the Port Macquarie-Hastings from the big smoke.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings is one of the fastest growing regional areas in New South Wales.
The couple made the move to the coast from Sydney in October, 2022.
They are semi-retired and have been enjoying spending time at the beaches.
"It's just beautiful," Vicki said.
They fell in love with the area after years of enjoying holidays in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.
However, Craig said they'd like to see more infrastructure in place to support the growing population moving to the region.
He said it's been a bit of an adjustment to the quieter life after moving from the hustle and bustle of Sydney.
"Port Macquarie doesn't seem to have changed in the past 10 years," he said.
Vicki said she'd like to see a larger variety of shops in Port Macquarie.
The couple said they were lucky to connect with a doctor in town, as they are aware of the growing pressure on the health sector.
Vicki and Craig are still travelling a lot between the Gold Coast and Sydney to see their children and grandchildren.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council developed the Port Macquarie-Hastings Urban Growth Management Strategy 2017-2036.
This strategy helps council to plan and deliver growth and change, provide opportunities for new housing and economic development and informs our local environmental plan and the assessment of planning proposals and development applications.
