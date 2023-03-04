Port Macquarie News
Meet the Locals

Sydney couple Vicki and Craig Dettmer have made the move to Port Macquarie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
March 4 2023 - 11:00am
Vicki and Craig Dettmer were soaking up the sun at Lake Cathie on Tuesday, February 28. They moved to Port Macquarie from Sydney in October, 2022. Picture by Liz Langdale

Sydney couple Vicki and Craig Dettmer are joining the cohort of people moving to the Port Macquarie-Hastings from the big smoke.

Senior Journalist

