Port City Breakers coach Richie Roberts says team is "stronger on paper" ahead of 2023 Group 3 rugby league season

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
March 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Port City Breakers captain-coach Richie Roberts feels they are "stronger on paper" in 2023. Picture by Scott Calvin

It's a scary scenario facing the Group 3 rugby league competition in 2023 - how to stop a Port City Breakers team that have become stronger in the off-season.

Sports Journalist

