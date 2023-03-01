It's a scary scenario facing the Group 3 rugby league competition in 2023 - how to stop a Port City Breakers team that have become stronger in the off-season.
The 2022 first grade defending premiers have quietly gone about their pre-season business since training started in mid-January.
Gone are young guns Corey Lewis and Aston Pollard along with experienced old heads Jesse Douglas and Conrad Lardner.
But captain-coach Richie Roberts confirmed to the Port News during the week they've picked up some handy additions in Dylan Adams, Tristan Scott and Jeremy Smith.
Throw in "ridiculous" numbers at training and you have the ingredients for a team that are once again going to be extremely difficult to beat.
Roberts has already identified where their improvement can come from.
"On paper we're stronger, but we've got to put it together on the field," he said.
"Our discipline and defence has to improve big time. I know we won a few games, but we also let a few points in through a lot of discipline areas (last year).
"We lost the penalty count every week I think so we need to work on our discipline, otherwise it'll come back and bite us in those tight games.
"We were just lucky we were fit enough to defend our penalties back-to-back, but we can't do that this year."
He admitted the support he had received from the club was the key factor in his decision to take the coaching role again in 2023.
"I had really good help from the club with Benny Sprague and a really good assistant coach in Tim Donovan who knows footy inside out," he said.
"They've both jumped back on board which made my decision a lot easier to go around again."
Just about every single player in the club's three grades will have a run on March 4 with the club to take two teams to Coffs Harbour for the annual Coffs Harbour Nines tournament.
"We'll have about 35-40 players going up (to Coffs Harbour)," Roberts said.
Roberts, Nick Smith and Billy Sprague will head to Ballina on March 4 with the North Coast Bulldogs open-age side for a trial match against Northern Rivers.
