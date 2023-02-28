Ash Morgan dominates at Port Macquarie race meeting on Monday

The expertise of Ash Morgan was on display for all to see when the prominent hoop landed a riding double at the successful Port Macquarie race meeting on Monday.
Last year's state premiership winning jockey returned from an overseas sojourn a few months ago and has continued his move up the current rankings with an early victory on Cantrell before King's Duty burst through the pack to claim the prize in the final event.
Morgan settled Cantrell in the middle of the field and raced on the outside of Fighting Magnus before the son of Dundeel stormed down the centre of the home straight to race clear from Wokenwithakiss to score by a length margin.
The effort of Media Man was full of merit as the Mark Minervini trained gelding made up many lengths over the concluding stages to claim the second placing in front of The Enzo and Luminoso.
His ride on King's Duty in the John Oxley Motors Handicap was outstanding as the lightly raced son of Exosphere was momentarily blocked for clear galloping room in a spirited battle down the home running before bursting through the centre of the field and racing away to score a dominant victory.
Minervini has high hopes for the well-bred gelding after two wins from his three appearances and victory by Morgan took his current figures in the state's riding premiership to forty.
Girls Night In started the day well for punters when the Nikki Hodgson trained mare landed some confident wagering to break her maiden status in the Tab Handicap.
Grant Buckley placed the daughter of Your Song in a perfect position just off the early speed before probing through the centre and finishing with a powerful burst to account for Sir Tom by just over a length with Let'sgetridiculous well back in third position.
The victory continues the dream early run of success by Hodgson as the astute Wyong trainer has saluted on three occasions from six appearances from her small string of gallopers and it is hoped her great efforts continue to be rewarded.
I'm a Shaker was sent to the barrier at prohibitive odds and gave nothing else a chance as Aaron Bullock stalked Leroy Lion in the early stages of the event before dashing clear to score a comprehensive win over Fine Example and Lady Townson.
Success continued the great riding displays of Aaron Bullock who backed up from five winners at the Hunter North West Championship Day at Tamworth on Sunday with an impressive display on the Terry Croft trained gelding.
Croft has been a tremendous trainer over the years from his Hawkesbury base particularly with his support of grass roots clubs around the state and this was evident after the win by I'm a Shaker was compounded with victory later in the day at Orange by Island Legend.
Press Lightly was rewarded for consistency when the Robert Agnew trained filly raced away to break his maiden status in the Prime 7 Handicap over Discreet Lady and Bjorn Ironside.
The daughter of Press Statement had three country placings going into the event and knuckled down to her task thanks to strong riding by Ben Looker to claim the prize by just under a length.
No Filter came with a timely run down the crown of the track to claim the fourth race with Grandellie responsible for an outstanding performance at her first run from a spell of six months to be beaten a length after looking the winner down the home running.
After success with Cantrell earlier in the program, Paul Perry completed a training double when Mon Amore claimed the distance race with a gutsy performance to account for Jousting by a neck in a bustling finish.
Following the drama at Coffs Harbour when Lisztomania stayed in the barrier stalls and was denied a fair start in the Northern Rivers Championship Qualifier, the Aiden St Vincent trained gelding provided a safe effort in the barrier trial later in the day.
The performance provided plenty of confidence for connections when the flashy chestnut attempts to qualify for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Final at Randwick with victory in the Scone Wildcard at Scone in a couple of weeks.
